How India May React To Nepal Constitutional Row & What It’ll Mean

Several rounds of talks and negotiations between the two have proved futile in resolving the problem, with both leaders sticking to their respective positions. While PM Oli has been reluctant to step down from even one position as PM or party chair as demanded by his rival faction, Prachanda – aided by Madhav Kumar Nepal and other Communist leaders – have insisted that Oli resign from either position, blaming him for mis-governance and acting without consultations in the party. All efforts by the second rung leadership to coax the two leaders to arrive at a compromise have failed too. Seven Cabinet members close to the opposing faction quit the government on Sunday.

It is up to the Supreme Court of Nepal to set right the unconstitutional move. As per legal experts, the constitutional articles cited by the President – to dissolve the parliament on 20 December – do not apply to dissolution. They have argued that pursuant to 76 (1) and (7) and 85 (cited in the president’s notice on Sunday) are cited only when there is a hung parliament, and when no party can prove majority on the floor of the House.