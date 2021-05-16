Is Nepal’s Political Struggle Today the Same as that of 1991? 

The possibility of a coalition government looked tough, as the Congress and Maoist Centre (MC) had a total of 110 votes — 26 votes short of reaching the magic number of 136. The JSP is a divided house with 15 members from the Upendra-Baburam faction ready to support the coalition, but 15 members of the Mahanta Thakur faction have refused to be a part of the new government.

The only possibility that remained is that the members of the Nepal-Khanal faction resign or are expelled for defying the party whip, then the Opposition could form a coalition.