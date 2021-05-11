How Will Nepal Rein In COVID Crisis With KP Oli Losing Trust Vote?

The Nepali Congress (NC), with 61 members in the House, has emerged as the game-maker, as NC Chairman Sher Bahadur Deuba could claim government-formation along with the Maoist Centre and Madhesi party. But the intricacies run deeper in Nepali politics as it is widely divided on intra and inter-party lines.

Three possible scenarios may emerge.

In scenario one, the abstaining Madhesi leaders may, in the immediate 24 hours, join a NC-led coalition, although it is hard to tell if Mr Thakur would make a last minute change of mind. At least 12 out of the 15 abstaining members are required to add to 124 to form a new government. However, a number of rushed meetings between Deuba and Mahantha Thakur, in the past few months, have not proved productive.