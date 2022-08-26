Nepal & Agnipath: India Must Not Let Politics Undermine Its Gorkha Bond

Even Protocol 1 of 1977, which is additional to the Geneva Convention, explicitly excludes anyone who “is a member of the Armed Forces of a party to the conflict” from the demeaning and pejorative taint of ‘mercenary’. The Tripartite Agreement 1947, signed by the governments of the United Kingdom, India and Nepal, ratifies the dignified recruitment of the fine Gorkha soldiers into these militaries. While around 3,500 still serve in the British Army, there are about 35,000 Gorkhas in the Indian Army (besides affording approximately 1.3 lakh strong Indian Army’s Gorkha Veteran community in Nepal).

Suffice it to say, this eco-system of a sizeable Indian Army Gorkha serving/veteran soldiers in Nepal is a priceless and decidedly pro-India constituency in the restive state of landlocked Nepal, which otherwise has had many ups-and-downs with Delhi, owing to political and economic undercurrents.