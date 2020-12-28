NEP: Why Flexibility of FYUP Will Benefit Students in the Long Run

(In light of Delhi University’s proposal to introduce a four-year undergraduate programme under NEP, The Quint debates whether the move will benefit students. This is the counterview. You may read the view by Satish Deshpande here.)

The NEP 2020 is a transformational policy and not an incremental one, which means that the pathways for moving from the ground realities of the present education system towards the future envisaged by the policy are complex and varied.