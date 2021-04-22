I watched Geeli Pucchi once. Then I watched it again as an actor, and again, as a Dalit queer woman. It is not the first film that has unraveled caste for us in India. Mainstream Bollywood cinema has given us path breaking films in the past, such as Achhut Kanya, Bandit Queen, Sujata, Ankur, Mandi and many more. Then why does Geeli Pucchi stand out especially, in the contemporary times like these, where anti-caste discourse is making noise in India and globally also?

Geeli Pucchi, a part of Netflix’s latest anthology Ajeeb Daastaans, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan has managed to accomplish many firsts. The first film to have a Dalit queer woman as a protagonist, the first to witness the word Dalit as is, the first to have been directed by a filmmaker- a man who belongs to the Dalit community, the first to have a film crew of Dalit and queer folks supporting and guiding the filmmaking process. Geeli Pucchi is a lesson in intersectional, inclusive filmmaking- to tell a nuanced story even if the identity of an actor is far removed from the identity of a character and people making the film.