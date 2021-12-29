Nawaz vs Generals: Is Pakistan Growing Tired of 'Puppet' Leaders?

To his shock, he would have discovered that gone were the days when retired or serving generals could say such things without fear of popular response. What happened was less a response and more a backlash. The clarity people had and the range of responses covered everything that should be said to such a person. But it was the anger that was so palpable in every response – and there were several hundred responses. I read almost each and every one of those and was struck by the amount of fury expressed by people. It appeared as if the floodgates of anger had suddenly broken. I’m fairly sure that most people responding didn’t know or know of this man, and that their ire expressed the hate and disgust for this class of officers who have held Pakistan hostage since its birth and continue to abuse the public and their representatives.