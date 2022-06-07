Naveen Patnaik’s Cabinet Revamp: Odisha CM Taking Lessons from Gujarat?

In a surprise move, Naveen Patnaik, the Chief Minister of Odisha, has reconstituted his ministry ahead of the state elections, which are to be held along with general elections in 2024.

After the entire cabinet resigned, 21 new ministers have been sworn in, including five women. While nine ministers were retained, 12 were dropped. Three ministers were dropped due to certain controversies surrounding them, while a few others were dropped due to non-performance.

Patnaik recently completed 25 years in public service and 22 years as Chief Minister of the eastern state. Naveen 'Babu', as he is fondly called, hopes to retain power in 2024 on the basis of his popularity, his government’s social welfare schemes, a solid women's vote bank, and a revamped and young cabinet that carries no baggage.