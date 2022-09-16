Can Natural Climate Solutions Help in Carbon Capture?

Currently, this figure stands at 415 ppm and at current rates of emissions, that means the world would cross the carbon concentration threshold in the next five years.

Even with the highest possible emissions cuts, the world would still cross this threshold – unless we remove between 100 to 1000 billion tonnes of carbon from the atmosphere.

In its report, the IPCC pointed to carbon capture and storage as a vital part of climate action, and direct air capture as a promising technology in this arena. Simply put, carbon capture and storage covers any activity that draws down carbon from the atmosphere and then stores it in modified form.

Bioenergy carbon capture and storage, for example, involves rapid and large-scale plantation and use of biomass in energy generation. Direct air capture, by comparison, involves sucking carbon directly out of the atmosphere and storing it by burying it underground, leading to a more permanent removal of carbon from the atmosphere.