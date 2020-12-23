India’s NEP 2020 Can Only Work If Freedom Of Speech Is Guaranteed

So, while these students grow in their critical thinking faculties and life choices, they also grow in their core course. The pilot intervention in Haryana was evaluated via Randomised Control Trial (RCT) by no less than J-PAL, the organisation founded by Nobel Laureates Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo. The baseline was done in 2013-14 and the end line in 2018, a good two years post Breakthrough’s exit, 94.2 percent children retained their learnings on gender equity.

Thanks to critical thinking, the boys shared household chores, supported their female siblings in their professional career aspirations, practiced gender equity in their everyday lives. TKT is now running in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi too. 92 percent TKT graduates in Uttar Pradesh feel there is absolutely no valid reason to hit a girl. The same Uttar Pradesh, which has given the world screaming headlines on crimes against women in the last few years. This is why courses like TKT need to be scaled up pan-state.