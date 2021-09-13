As SC Opens Up NDA for Women, Ground Rules Set To Change in Hitherto Male Ground

Physically, I was ‘top of the class’ and could cope without complaint. But mentally I was a homesick 17-year old, missing what Bruce Springsteen described as 'human touch'. There was no respite, no safety net, no go-to person. At the NDA, displaying any kind of emotion was perceived as a sign of weakness.

I developed a serious infection from shoe bite, but couldn’t muster the courage to report sick for fear of being labelled 'weak'. I was tipped over the edge by a ‘Brigadier’ – NDA lexicon for a cadet who loses a term – who threw a mug of hot tea at me during break time for guess what: tilting the decanter for an extra cup of tea!

That moment sealed my decision to leave NDA. Nothing could change that. I still remember then-Commandant NDA Lt Gen Sami Khan looking over his glasses at a wiry young lad of 17, a smouldering cigarette dangling from his pursed lips, trying to make sense why someone would want to throw it all away so early in life.

"I paid my dues and left Pune for Bombay, back to square one after losing precious time cavorting with childish fantasies of answering to “are you ex-NDA?”