Modi’s ‘Development’ Plans for Uttarakhand Can Wreck Its Ecology

The plan to build a road such as the Delhi-Meerut Highway or the Mumbai-Pune Highway in Uttarakhand, which was promoted as an all-weather road, doesn’t actually align with the geography of the mountain. This is the reason that every year, these roads get washed away, and along with the waste of public money, there is an irreparable loss to the environment.

The border areas need durable roads, not wide roads, which can be built only if forests and slopes are protected. But the government is not ready to learn any lessons. Rather, its intentions now are not just to build roads in many sensitive areas but dig tunnels as well. Many scientific warnings have been given against these plans.