Nagaland Crisis: Three Elections Later, Can BJP Stand True To Its Peace Promise?

As expected, the NDPP-BJP has once again won a majority and is well on its way to forming the new government. However, it seems apparent that the people of Nagaland have nothing new to look forward to even with the formation of a new government.

Even before the polling day, there was hardly anyone who exuded hope that this election would bring ‘change’ for the better.

A veteran journalist Kopelo Krome who has seen decades of the Indo-Naga conflict unfold and also wrote in his book titled Beloved—

“…written mostly with thoughts of the Nagas, who had endured and experienced unaccountable sufferings and incidences during the last many unforgiveable and unforgettable decades, because of the evil forces against the peace and freedom loving Nagas. Also written in protests against the so-called Nagas, who are indifferent to the call for, a changing Nagaland to a better land, but falling into the traps of easy living being nonchalant with love for their very own self and blind in their greed to see the sufferings of their own blood flowing deep into the earth. Written also with thoughts of my friends, even Indian friends for having the feeling of humanity but are helpless. And also written for all those I love and have loved and those, whom I would dearly like to love. This book is written for them." —is barely optimistic that there will be any change or progress as far as the Naga political issue is concerned, also indicating that it may be in the same boat, the same trend and that, solution is always secondary for them (state government).