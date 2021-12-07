Nagaland Deaths: How Govt Apathy Created a Permanent ‘State of Exception’

The answer, perhaps, is more unsettling than we would like to believe: no one wants the conflict to end, neither the state nor the non-state warring groups. Protracted insurgencies almost always create high-stake conflict economies and path dependencies for all actors involved, be it in Nagaland, Burma or Colombia. Everyone, save for the common people, stands to reap well from the spoils of war for years on end. These returns could come in the form of gallantry awards, protection money or narco dollars. But, the moment a decades-long conflict ends, an entire chain of profits comes to a grinding halt. Those who make their fortunes from this golden goose of violence and insecurity would give it all to ensure that it stays alive and fluttering in one form or the other.