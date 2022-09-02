FIR, Arrest of Myanmar Nationals in Manipur: Why India Needs a Refugee Law

No one in 1988, who witnessed the extension of the Manipur government's compassionate hand to Myanmarese refugees, could have predicted the events that unfolded on 28 June 2022 at Churachandpur, Manipur.

On 28 June, Myanmar nationals, including children fleeing the Military Junta, were apprehended by the state's police signaling another possible collusion between New Delhi and the military junta in Naypyidaw.

Later on 10 August, the police reported that five Myanmar nationals, including a woman, were arrested again, after observing due formalities in Churachandpur, for illegal intrusion.

Further investigation is ongoing, and a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under section 14 of the Foreigners Act. Since the Myanmar nationals could not produce any documents of identity and citizenship of any sort, they were arrested, claimed Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.