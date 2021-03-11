India Must Note — Road to South East Asian Economy is Via Myanmar

“What is happening all over the country is more than just ‘massive protests’ — it is a revolution in the making. This has taken shape in the space of less than a month, as if the elements were lying in wait. Members of Gen Z, those born between the late 1990s and 2010, are at the forefront and this alone is heartening to witness. Resistance to the coup is also doing away with long-standing divisions of ethnicity, religion, domicile and occupation. At one stroke, understanding and unity of thought and purpose has appeared; this must be maintained at all costs... What is certain is that the changes afoot in Myanmar are radical. The term ‘political transition’ needs to be ditched. Even if Aung San Suu Kyi, the deposed State counsellor, were to return to power tomorrow, it’s questionable whether she would be able to manage the movement... The Myanmar military, which has triggered all this, is now staring at a deep-seated convulsion. Road maps, constitutions and elections are not going to help very much. An opportunity has opened up to the people of Myanmar, and they are taking it.”