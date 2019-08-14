Criminalising Triple Talaq: A Step Closer Towards Gender Justice

On 30 July 2019, the Parliament passed the much-awaited Triple Talaq Bill, 2019. The Bill received the Presidential assent on 1 August 2019, making it an Act: The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 (hereinafter, the Act).

The Act criminalises triple talaq (instant divorce), a practice prevalent among a section of the Muslim community, whereby a husband pronounces irrevocable divorce to his wife instantaneously, simply by uttering the word ‘talaq’ three times.

While the Act has been lauded across the country as a remarkable step toward gender justice, there are many who oppose it. A petition challenging the Act as being violative of Article 21 of the Constitution has also been filed in the Supreme Court by a religious organisation of Sunni Muslim scholars and clerics in Kerala.