What Next for Muslim Politics in Bihar as Four AIMIM Leaders Defect to RJD?

Asaduddin Owaisi’s efforts to emerge as a pan-Indian leader of Muslims have taken a definite beating with the decision of four of the five MLAs of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in Bihar to join the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). This will be the second setback for the AIMIM – as well as Owaisi personally – after a dismal performance in the Uttar Pradesh assembly election earlier this year.

In the Uttar Pradesh election, Owaisi fielded 100 candidates with much fanfare and expectations. But the showing was disastrous, with none of the candidates polling more than 5,000 votes; 99 of them forfeited security deposits.

Although the defection of the four MLAs has bolstered the Tejashwi Yadav-led RJD, rendering it the single-largest party in the Bihar Vidhan Sabha once again, it is unlikely to trigger an immediate political turnaround in the state.