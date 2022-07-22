Murmu Elected President: Do the Results Indicate Cracks in Opposition Unity?

India has got its first tribal President. In a much-expected result, NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu defeated Yashwant Sinha, who was backed by a section of the Opposition. While Murmu bagged 64% vote share, Sinha could muster only 36%. Murmu couldn’t better outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind’s performance of 65.65% vote share.

The result exposes chinks in opposition unity as a few parties, such as the JMM, which backed Sinha’s candidature, committed a U-turn and voted for Murmu instead. The spearheaders of Sinha, namely the Congress, the TMC and the NCP, were unable to garner support from fence-sitters such as the TDP, the BSP, the SAD, and the BJD and the YSRCP to name a few.