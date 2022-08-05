M Sreeshankar and the Potential That Was Realised With His CWG Long Jump Silver

He gained confidence with each competition. Yet, as if the pressure of the final were not enough, the talk of gold being assured since he had produced the season’s leading jump among the competitors only served as a distraction. But he seemed to be aware that while he could draw confidence from earlier performances, he could not let such chatter induce complacency.

He knew he was among the best in the competition. But he did not find the rhythm he was looking for, jumping from well behind the take-off board to be trailing in sixth place at the halfway stage. Worse, after what seemed to be his best effort of the evening, his fourth attempt came up as a no-mark for a 1 cm transgression.

For some time now, he has been not satisfied with his running and that could have been playing on his mind, too. He had nowhere else to find what he was looking for but within himself even as time and the number of opportunities were running out on him. The growing chill saw even the top jumpers not being able to produce the big jumps after the top eight had been identified.