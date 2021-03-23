Mumbai Crime Story II: How BJP Used Ambani Drama to Hurt Maha Govt

Deshmukh has defended himself, his party boss Pawar and the NCP have defended him, and he threatened Singh with a defamation case for the “Rs 100 crore a month” allegation. But he is now the weak link in the government; his place in the Cabinet lies in Pawar and Thackeray’s sagacity and willingness to weather the political storm. Whether he brazens out this controversy to remain a minister or resigns to save the government, he will find it difficult to shrug off the taint. This, the BJP says, has revealed the rot and venality in the force.

Fadnavis upped the ante by stating he had “6.3 GB data and all (these) transcripts of severe and sensitive allegations” against cops negotiating their transfers and postings; he claims Thackeray had this data but did not act.