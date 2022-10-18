Pakistan’s Dead Body Horror: As Hundreds Are Missing, Questions Will Be Asked

As a result, the State must prevent and protect all people from torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment without exception. As such, enforced disappearances and the documented torture and ill-treatment of disappeared people are a direct contravention of Pakistan’s obligations under international law. But little to nothing has been done to held Islamabad responsible for the genocide of its own people.

On the contrary, Pakistan has not been really held responsible by the International community: the consequences of all the well-documented reports by Amnesty, UN and other International Organisations don't go beyond 'recommendations' and 'advices'. It is all part of the frankly bipolar attitude the West has towards Pakistan.

The latest example being the American president Joe Biden who, talking to the press, just said: “What I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion” while not so long before the US State Department approved the potential sale of F-16 aircraft upgradation equipment to Pakistan in a deal valued at an estimated $450 million.

The 'nuclear danger' in fact or, better, the fear that nuke weapons will fall into the hands of one of the many groups at Islamabad's service, not only does not prompt America or the rest of the West to sanction Pakistan but apparently pushes everybody, starting from Italy, to pamper the Army and the military intelligence of the country: selling them weapons at discounted prices or/and giving money to corrupted, dictatorial, genocidal regimes.

The F-16 deal has been struck while, in the same days, Pakistan was asking money (with pleas and threats) to the rest of the world to face the consequences of the flooding that destroyed one third of the country. Pakistan has money for weapons, it seems, but not to help its own citizens. Or to set up a decent Disaster Mangement Authority, given that, in 2012, the country has been given mountains of money and assistence for recostruction to find itself, ten years later, even in a worse condition. The news of the dead bodies on the roof have already disappeared from the media but these missing people are not even 'news' any more in Pakistan.

Selling weapons to Islamabad and giving money to the country without conditions, once again, might not be a good idea. If we don't want to be witnessing bodies piled up in graves or rooftops frequently: bodies with no name or face anymore, while their families are still helplessly waiting for their return. The Army of Ghosts, in not so long, will be bigger than the real Army of the country.

(Francesca Marino is a journalist and a South Asia expert who has written ‘Apocalypse Pakistan’ with B Natale. Her latest book is ‘Balochistan — Bruised, Battered and Bloodied’. She tweets @francescam63. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author's own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for his reported views.)