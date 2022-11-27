Mukroh: A Spark for Underlying Resentments

For the group going by the name of Hyyniewtrep Youth Council (HYC), it was a moment of triumph that they could fulfil their mission of embarrassing the National Peoples’ Party (NPP)-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government, of which the Bharatiya Janata Party is also a partner. The latest killing of five Meghalaya villagers by Assam Police and Forest Guards, in Mukroh village, in distant West Jaintia Hills 124 kilometres away from Shillong on November 22, has given the HYC and other pressure groups an alibi to assert their authority over a state where the law is simply not enforceable.

On October 27, another pressure group – the Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP) – had organised a rally against unemployment and taken out a procession through the crowded city. During the procession some of the rallyists who were masked up, assaulted innocent bystanders with their bare hands or with the bamboo poles they carried that held the flag of the organisation. All this happened during the peak school hours in the morning when parents were dropping their children to school and in the evening again when school ended which was also the time when the rally finally ended and the crowd dispersed. On their way back too, the rallyists beat up random passers-by. No one dared to file an FIR, knowing the consequences of doing so.

As is the normal turn of events in this city, at the first hint of trouble all the shops, particularly in downtown Police Bazar, a commercial hub, through which the procession participants passed, had downed their shutters, thereby putting paid to their businesses for the day. A shop-owner said, “For us one stone pelted at the shop window would cost much more than the loss of a single day’s transaction.”