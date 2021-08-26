Mother Teresa Strove for Human Dignity, Fr Swamy Did Too – Albeit Differently

Mother Teresa’s work was more to do with individual needs, Stan’s work pertained more to collectives: Dalit collective, Adivasi collective.

Mother Teresa dwelled over what people need in order to survive and she saw that by having food they also had a bit of dignity. Her "works of mercy" are a pertinent aspect of Catholicism. But that is not the end.

Ultimately, the rights enshrined in the Constitution or in various legal provisions — women’s rights, transgender rights, Adivasi rights — they must be guaranteed, because those rights are endowed by the laws and will enhance the dignity of people. That was the approach of Stan.

His paradigm of operation was to get into the legal system and file cases when these rights were violated.