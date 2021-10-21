Moscow Hosts Taliban: India Is Straddling Both US & Russia Camps on Afghanistan

In a significant development, an Indian official delegation formally met with the official Taliban team at the sidelines of the talks, known as the Moscow Format Consultations.

Referring to the meeting, the smooth-talking Taliban spokesman, Zabiullah Mujahid, said that “both sides considered it necessary to take into account each other’s concerns and improve diplomatic and economic relations”. He said India had expressed its willingness to provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan. There have been reports that India is considering a dispatch of a consignment of wheat and other supplies to Afghanistan.