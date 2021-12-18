Modi’s Record, US Assange Extradition & Other Ironies of Democracy Summit

The much-discussed Summit for Democracy made more noise for its carefully curated guest list than for actual substance on democracy. As the competition for power between the US and China intensifies, it will not be enough to just succeed – it’s equally crucial to appear as the force of good in this Manichean binary.

Joe Biden’s organisation of the summit and the exclusion of China and Russia seeks to position the US as the flagbearer of liberal democracy and human rights. China’s reaction to the summit suggests that the US has been successful in hitting the right nerves. Sadly, democracy was reduced to a footnote. The conference’s text acknowledges that democracies today face threats not just from the outside but also from the inside. Democracy in the age of populism is vulnerable to being reduced to a mere procedural practice while its substantial value is chipped away.