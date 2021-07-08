Modi's New Cabinet: Historic Reshuffle or Mere Damage Control?

Nirmala Sitharaman remains not just part of the Cabinet, but also the finance minister, even though the economy remains in doldrums.

But any action against her, even if her wings were clipped by being shifted to a 'less' important portfolio, would have blunted one of the Bharatiya Janata Party's spins, that this is a 'Mahilaon ki Sarkar' by virtue of having eleven women ministers.

As it is, the relatively faceless Debasree Chaudhuri from West Bengal was jettisoned to make way for politically more appropriate representatives from the state.

Paradoxical Decisions

The reasoning of 'performance' being the cause for the dropping of Messrs Harsh Vardhan, Santosh Gangwar, and Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' is paradoxical in a government noted for centralised decision-making with the majority of ministers either being mere file-pushers or supervisors to ensure implementation.

After realisation of the gravity of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, the Prime Minister's Office directly took on all health-related matters on a daily basis.