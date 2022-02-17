Modi & Yogi Interviews: How EC Has Fallen Silent Before the ‘Double-Engine’

The interview was widely broadcast on all TV channels. The Election Commission of India (ECI) did not even whimper. Ironically, in 2017, the same Commission had invoked Section 126 and directed the police to take action against various TV channels for broadcasting an interview that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi gave on the eve of the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly election that year. This time too, the ECI reiterated the bar. But Narendra Modi was sure that the Commission would not act against him because his avuncular grip extends to the Nirvachan Sadan too.

With an inactive ECI, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath followed suit. On Monday, 14 February, as voting was underway for the second phase of elections, in an interview with ANI he said that 20 per cent of people in the State had a negative mentality, who always oppose the BJP and support mafias and criminals. Hailing the scrapping of triple talaq, Yogi said that the Modi government has always cared about the rights and dignity of Muslim women.