Modi’s Lok Sabha Speech: Why Congress May Find It Tough to Counter

It’s an established parliamentary norm for the prime minister to make the concluding remarks, responding to the debate over the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address, addressing a joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament.

The PM’s address usually receives the desired attention. But PM Narendra Modi’s address in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, 10 February, and in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, 8 February, may be assessed a bit differently — not because the situation on the ground, in and around the National Capital, was a bit different (with a large number of farmers from neighbouring states squatting on Delhi borders while the PM spoke at length about the issue) — but because he left both his opponents and supporters with much food for thought. Something that was bound to be scrutinised, analysed and debated, at various public platforms including social media.