Modi & Netaji: Why BJP’s Appropriation of Bose Is a Necessity for the Party

In the context of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government's iconisation of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, there are two aspects of his politics that require mention in the emerging debate on his place in the discourse on nationalism.

One, the perfectly commendable feature, for which he is much loved, was his insistence on an inclusive polity for India. He firmly believed in India's cultural diversity and did not think that this would hinder the sustainability of a united society.