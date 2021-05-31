COVID Surge: How Modi Focussed on ‘Heroes’ & Ignored Govt Failure

Because his regime is rooted in individualistic action, Modi has a proclivity for finding heroes for every occasion and crises. Predictably, he showcased several brave hearts as done consistently since March 2020, when he urged people to bang thaalis and blow conch shells to appreciate the dedication of the medical and para-medical community, even naming them ‘corona-warriors’.

All individuals who spend hours, even days, away from their families on numerous occasions, often at the cost of their lives, are indisputably worthy of praise. But a pandemic cannot be fought just by heroes. Instead, it takes an organised system steered by people who have either thought through the steps required, or are capable of responding with swiftness at the unexpected, and not lurch from one fire-fighting operation to another.