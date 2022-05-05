Modi in Denmark: Russia-Ukraine Crisis Offers a Unique Opportunity to India

(Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a three-day visit to Europe from 2 May to 4 May, 2022, during which he held talks with leaders of Germany, Denmark and France. The Quint brings to you a three-part analysis on the significance of the talks. Here are the takeaways from PM Modi's Berlin visit.)

The joint statement after the second India-Nordic summit in Copenhagen on Wednesday contains a strong condemnation by the Nordic Prime Ministers of the “unlawful and unprovoked aggression” by Russia in Ukraine. India is not party to the phrase, but its inclusion in the joint statement and the tenor of the statement itself in relation to Ukraine serve to underscore India’s increasingly shaky position on the issue.

The Indians have joined the Nordics in expressing “serious concern” over the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and “unequivocally condemned civilian deaths” there and reiterated their well-known Indian position that there be “an immediate cessation of hostilities”.