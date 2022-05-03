Modi in Berlin: Can India Replace Russia as a German Investment Destination?

However, it was left to Germany alone in the joint statement to condemn the “unlawful and unprovoked aggression against Ukraine by Russian Forces”. The very fact that this was included in the statement is significant.

Equally significant, though was Prime Minister Modi’s statement that “no one will be the victorious party in this war” and the only way out was through talks.

India is in a deeply uncomfortable position of being seen as being on the same side as China and Russia on the issue. It has not actually suffered any direct loss; indeed, it has gained by buying discounted Russian oil and being wooed by both parties. But the future could be different if the Russian arms industry atrophies along with its economy.