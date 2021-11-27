Modi Govt's Farm Laws: Case Study in How Not to Go About Reforms in A Democracy

A farmer is instinctively a gut person. Directionally the three junked farm laws made them suspicious of a back door entry to big business. Even in the USA, Cargill and Monsanto own the countryside.

Historically, the peasantry shares a common characteristic of defiance of authority across Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh. It was a cardinal mistake to rebuff and challenge it. With close to 50% of India's workforce in the agricultural sector, the farm laws became a noose around the BJP government's neck. Modi did well to nip the unrest by scrapping the three farm laws, even a little belatedly.

While Punjab may have been the epicentre of the turmoil, the political salience of the movement in UP made the government buckle.

What got the BJP government into the muddle in the first place? And what is the way out, given the agitation is not yet called off?