Modi Govt’s Deportation Disaster Shows It Doesn’t Care About Afghans

The deportation of an Afghan women MP, Rangina Kargar, from the Indira Gandhi International Airport, demonstrates how insensitive and callous Indian Babu-dom can be. It is unimaginable why the officers of the Bureau of Immigration (BOI), a subsidiary of the Intelligence Bureau, could be so oblivious to the unfolding situation in Afghanistan and not have taken an enlightened and humane view and allow the Hon’ble Member of the now-defunct Wolesi Jirga (House of the People of Afghanistan) into India. Unless of course, they were instructed otherwise by their political masters.

So what if she did not have her medical treatment details on hand? It is obvious that she was fleeing the Taliban. The whole world knows how conservative, if not downright uncivilised, is towards women the attitude of the bigots who have seized Afghanistan. Even a child could have figured out that she could have easily got equally good, if not better, medical treatment in Istanbul, or even Dubai. She was obviously here seeking asylum in a friendly country and paving the way for her family.

While it is perfectly understandable that the government does not want undesirable elements to take advantage of the confusion and slip into India, this concern can not be implemented in a hidebound manner.