Farmers’ Agitation: Are India’s Protestors the ‘New Opposition’?

Visit a farmer protest site and you will see an unusual sight. Small hatchback cars doubling up as Airtel and Vodafone stalls with hand printed posters taped onto the windscreens, encouraging you to bring your Jio phone and SIM card, so that they may port the number for you. Curious, you might initiate a conversation with a protestor.

You will be offered a cup of tea, and stories of the boycott initiated by the farmer community. Some speak of having cut the power supply to various Jio towers, while others will tell you about the Reliance mall in Punjab that has been forced to put a padlock on its gates. Stories of locals seizing control of Adani-owned petrol pumps are rife, as is the determination of continuing both — the boycott as well as the protest — calling for a complete rollback on the recently introduced farm laws.

Having set out from different states of North India with their women and children to protest the corporatisation of agriculture, the farmers are vocal in reminding us of Mukesh Ambani’s ‘desire’ to include India’s farm sector under his brand.

As the news about Adani’s foray into the world of cold storage facilities and godowns came to light, the farmers’ anger grew.