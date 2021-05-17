What India Can Learn from AIDs Fight to Reduce Impact of COVID-19

Even as COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc in India and other parts of the world, nearly every other country is continuing to struggle with scarcities of infrastructure, oxygen and life-saving medicines for their people. The signs of slow recovery from COVID-19 are already visible in a few countries, but others like India are continuing to bear the brunt.

Expert opinion and trends from recovering countries clearly indicate that complete vaccination is the only way forward, apart from double-masking and physical distancing.

Unfortunately, the global production of vaccines is nowhere close to being what is required to inoculate all eligible people. The questions of quality, affordability, manufacturability, distributional equity, and logistics are still being pondered, as we continue to seek solutions to this scourge.