India-Bangladesh: Why Modi’s Visit is ‘Well-Timed’ & What it Means

These three events form the basis of nationwide celebration in Bangladesh as ‘Mujib Borsho’ (The Year of Mujib).

PM Modi’s visit comes after his last visit in 2015, and he will attend as the guest of honour at the national celebrations that have been planned. PM Modi’s first foreign visit to Bangladesh, at a time when the COVID pandemic is still claiming more victims in certain parts of India, is a policy signal indicating firm support to Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina, daughter of Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, and the people of her friendly neighbouring country.