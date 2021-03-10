‘Red to Saffron’: Mithun’s Jump to BJP Explained Through His Films

Mithun Chakraborty's jump to the Bharatiya Janata Party on 7 March after a five-year hiatus from politics was perplexing to those who had always imagined the film star as sympathetic to the Left.

This isn’t surprising given Chakraborty’s Naxal roots, closeness to former West Bengal Chief Minister Jyoti Basu, and his legacy of starring as a blue-collar hero raging against a corrupt nexus of politicians, gangsters, and gangster-politicians, in low-budget action-oriented potboilers.