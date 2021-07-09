Ministry of Cooperation: Focused on Cooperatives or Blow to Opposition Funding?

As far as mandates go, this one is imprecise and pretty trifling for a minister of Amit Shah's calibre.Two factors mark it.

One is, that with such a broad mandate, he can do pretty much anything he wants. Else, a genuine commitment of the government to the cooperative movement may be about to be unleashed.

The Public Information Bureau (PIB) note from 6 July, issued by the Cabinet Secretariat, states, ' The Central Government has signalled its deep commitment to a community-based development partnership. The creation of a separate Ministry of Cooperation also fulfils the budget announcement made by the Finance Minister.'

Interestingly, however, the 62-page budget speech made by the Finance Minister on 1 February does not mention a separate Ministry of Cooperation or allude to any commitment to community-based development.