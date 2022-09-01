Mikhail Gorbachev Has Gone, But Challenges He Faced are Alive and Kicking

The primary reason for this was that soon it became apparent to Gorbachev that it was impossible to carry out perestroika or restructuring without tackling the social and political ossification of the country. The policy of glasnost self-consciously aimed at giving greater freedom to the Soviet people who hithertofore lived under a tyrannical system run by the Communist Party of the Soviet Union.

This enabled the people to speak their minds without worrying about being jailed for it. He also released political prisoners and opened up the Soviet archives revealing the past crimes of his predecessors.

The first consequence of liberalisation was that beginning 1988, Soviet-imposed regimes in the Baltics, Albania, Bulgaria, Czechoslovakia, Hungary, Poland began to break away from Moscow’s control. Popular protests broke out in favour of democracy. Of great significance was the reunification of Germany in March 1990. A year later in February 1991, the Warsaw Pact military alliance was dissolved.

To halt the slide, communist hardliners and some military elements staged a coup in August 1991 in an attempt to overthrow Gorbachev. He was himself accosted by the KGB and military at the doors of his vacation home in a Black Sea resort and told to resign. But with the help of Boris Yeltsin in Moscow, the coup was foiled. But it did set the stage for the constituent units of the country to break away.