Why MGR Wouldn’t Have Wanted AIADMK To ‘Play Second Fiddle’ To BJP

Even if there was a compromise to be made by the regional party, like in the case of support for the LTTE and Sri Lankan Tamils between DMK and Congress, the national ally played along to ensure that in public perception the prestige of the Dravidian force wasn’t compromised. And, this was the case as far back as the Emergency years when AIADMK’s charismatic founder MG Ramachandran forged an alliance with a force as powerful as Indira Gandhi.

He supported Indira Gandhi when the Centre used Article 356 to dismiss the DMK government in 1976 and in the subsequent post-Emergency Lok Sabha election in 1977, AIADMK contested in an alliance with Congress (Indira) on equal terms, and together they won 34 of the state’s 39 seats.

This was the election when the ousted prime minister was routed in the rest of India, but swept in the southern states.