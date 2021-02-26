‘Metroman’ E Sreedharan: From Middle Class Icon to BJP Celebrity

The initial shock that many had felt over E Sreedharan joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has largely subsided. Any remaining illusion about this engineering wizard’s political wisdom has been dispelled by the glimpses they have had of his political fantasies.

The ‘Metroman’ envisages that his presence under the saffron flag would double the BJP’s vote share in Kerala – and that he should subsequently be anointed as the state’s chief minister. This would usher in investment from hitherto unknown sources, he thinks.