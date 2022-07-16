Metaverse: Chic ‘Avatars’ Rocking Dior & Gucci – Is the Future of Fashion Here?

Fashion and lifestyle is among the most popular consumer segments in the world, and with the passage of time, technological advancements and inventions have introduced new dynamics. This combined with the industry’s increasing inclination towards the Metaverse has led to a whole new reality. According to a recently published CB Insights’ Industry Analyst Consensus, the global fashion space is expected to be worth more than $3 trillion by 2030. With Web3, the industry is now stepping into the future – the Metaverse.

Modern technologies such as augmented reality, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and Web3 are rapidly shaping the world we live in. A bigger portion of this comprises digital artistry and creative work in the form of costumes, avatars, clothing, and lifestyle, which has given rise to ‘Hybrid Fashion’.