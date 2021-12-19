How the Metaverse Will Redefine Politics and Governments

After the coronavirus pandemic, people have shifted all their real-time activities online. Gaming culture and metaverse platforms have become more popular. If you haven’t seen Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One or Netflix’s famous show Black Mirror, it’s time to watch them now as metaverse is no more just fiction.

And metaverse isn’t just a word out of a gamer’s vocabulary anymore; it is not only going to redefine work and shopping but also politics and governments as well.