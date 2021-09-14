Met Gala 2021: Politics of All Stripes & Shades, Except Afghanistan

It is that time of the year, yet again. Belated, besmirched with controversies that do not matter beyond a Twitter outrage cycle, the bodacious Met Gala 2021 is here. Bollywood is missing, India is not. Full marks to Sudha Reddy for choosing an Indian label to make her Met Gala debut — an event that marks one's arrival on the world stage of celebrity.

And a big zero to the almost criminal tone-deafness of this year's gala. The theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" while America's actions outside its geopolitical boundaries have ended up destroying the lexicon of not just fashion but of equality.

Yes, let's never forget to talk about Afghanistan. Especially in an essay on fashion, since Kabul was once hailed as the Paris of Central Asia.