Choksi Case: Extraditions Bungled by No Coordination in Agencies

In the Indian scenario, international cooperation in criminal matters takes place in a complex and somewhat disjointed environment. From a legal perspective, the investigation of a majority of cases takes place in the states while the central investigation agencies take up only a minuscule proportion of the cases. Central agencies like CBI, NIA, NCB, ED — and even the DRI — do investigate the more important cases, but that doesn’t mean that no criminals from other states have external connections.
However, chances of foreign territories or jurisdictions being used to commit crimes against Indian persons — human or corporate — are perhaps even higher. Banking offences, corruption-linked money-laundering, human-trafficking, terrorism and cyber-crimes are cases in point, and perhaps not even a fraction of the actual crimes involving money frauds are getting reported/investigated.
With much business being transacted on digital platforms or media, the availability of evidence — especially digital evidence pertaining to trans-national crimes across territories and jurisdictions — is becoming the order of the day. Without foolproof investigation and evidence, prosecution becomes difficult. Most Indian investigation agencies at the state level are not aware of the process, nor are the investigating officers and the supervisors or the legal or institutional mechanisms required to investigate the cases. Once the cases exhibit external dimensions, most investigations at the state police levels stop.
The number of cases getting closed due to inadequate evidence on this count (trans-border investigation) could be very high. MHA is the nodal agency for investigations abroad, whether by way of Letters Rogatory (LRs) or requests under Mutual Legal Assistance treaties (MLAT), but the number of such requests is infinitesimal.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is the nodal agency for extradition matters. However, most of the work of investigation is done at the police level. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is India’s nodal agency for Interpol-related matters. For Interpol-related matters, the CBI has a dual chain of command — the DoPT and the MHA. The DoPT being the ministry in-charge of the CBI naturally comes into the picture, but India’s annual contribution to Interpol is from the MHA’s kitty. Interpol-New Delhi is just a branch of the CBI and primarily caters to CBI cases, although other agencies — central and state — also draw upon it for leverage.
State Investigating agencies can get Look Out Circulars opened for their fugitives to prevent them from fleeing abroad and also get Red Corner Notices (RCNs) opened. However, RCNs are required only if the accused has absconded and his/her whereabouts are not known. If the whereabouts are known, one can skip directly to making an extradition request. This has to be done by approaching the MEA.
Even in cases where RCNs exist — whether the RCNs are Indian or foreign ones — an extradition treaty or an arrangement is an essential prerequisite. In exceptional cases, extradition can also be granted/sought on assurances of reciprocity, but such instances are rare.
This is usually not the case and numerous LOCs get opened on this count and many people also get detained at immigration points, leading to legal complications.
RCNs are international hue and cry notices. An RCN, however, can be accorded greater value by countries amending their laws on extradition and mutual cooperation and incorporating references to RCNs being equivalent to non-bailable warrants of arrest wherever extradition treaties or arrangements exist. Else, RCNs have very little legal value in most countries. In India too, RCNs need to be given teeth of legality.
The total number of fugitives wanted in India, whether they have committed offences within Indian jurisdiction or in foreign countries — acts which have impinged either Indian laws or Indian citizens, would be massive by all counts, perhaps closer to 25,000, but our list of RCNs and also other Interpol Notices is very small. Backward institutional integration with state agencies to plug gaps is a long-pending requirement.
The process of extradition comprises the following phases:
In India, all these stages happen in an un-coordinated manner with different agencies coming into play. To ensure better coordination and smooth functioning, the Government of India should set up a full-fledged, centralised ‘International Cooperation Division’, which should be staffed with police officers and investigators in direct proportion to the number of cases requiring international interface or fugitives each state may have; the Interpol Division; representation from MEA; representation from MHA, apart from a legal division.
The Choksis, Nirav Modis and Vijay Mallyas will come and go. Meanwhile, our house needs to be fortified.
(Rupin Sharma is a 1992-batch IPS officer. He tweets @rupin1992. This is an opinion piece, and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)
Published: 07 Jun 2021,04:06 PM IST