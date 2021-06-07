Choksi Case: Extraditions Bungled by No Coordination in Agencies

The total number of fugitives wanted in India, whether they have committed offences within Indian jurisdiction or in foreign countries — acts which have impinged either Indian laws or Indian citizens, would be massive by all counts, perhaps closer to 25,000, but our list of RCNs and also other Interpol Notices is very small. Backward institutional integration with state agencies to plug gaps is a long-pending requirement.

The process of extradition comprises the following phases: