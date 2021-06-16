How India Can Overcome Complications in Getting Mehul Choksi Back

Return of wanted persons to different jurisdictions can take place by varied means: abduction or kidnapping, expulsion simpliciter, push-back across borders, denial of admission, deportation, and extradition are some of the practices in vogue. The method adopted depends upon diverse factors. They are as diverse as

severity of crimes,

players involved,

degree of openness or transparency in governance,

degree of judicial activism in the partner-States,

degree of freedom of press and media,

territorial contiguity between or among the States, and

the definitions and mutual acceptance of the definitions of crimes or criminal acts or ‘deviant behaviours’ between the States.

Nationality of the wanted person or laws pertaining to citizenship of the States involved could also be important factors. These factors and some others could determine the speed with which ‘return’ can be sought or granted.

Once a ‘wanted’ person is brought back, the manner in which he is brought back, especially if the person returned is a fugitive criminal, is largely immaterial for purposes of the prosecution of serving of the sentence.

Sometimes, the strength of the relations between nations or other over-riding considerations may also lead to the return of ‘non-criminals’ also. Though, such acts could attract adverse publicity domestically as well as internationally. Adverse international publicity could potentially damage future efforts in seeking return of fugitives. International law and practice on extradition universally prohibits return of criminals wanted in connection with political offences.

Therefore, fugitives like Choksi, Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya resort to defences like ‘political offences’ or ‘persecution’ or likelihood of ‘trials being prejudiced’, jail conditions, and perhaps even trial by media.