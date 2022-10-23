Meat Is More Common to Hindu Festivals Than You Might Think

Journalists such as Vikram Doctor and Vir Sanghvi have questioned the vegetarian and non-vegetarian binary we fall back on so often. Doctor talks about foods that make the best use of both meat and vegetables/dal and calls such food “semi-vegetarian.”

Sanghvi refers to complex dietary practices which are “pure vegetarian” at home but unabashedly “non-vegetarian” outside the home. Such an understanding of “part-time” vegetarianism can also be extended to apply to such meat-eating Hindus who abstain from non-vegetarian food during certain days of the week. Or during certain time periods of religious/ spiritual significance. Typically a time of fasting.

So while cultural hegemony is one way of understanding vegetarian practices on festive occasions, it’s also possible to look at it as a personal choice that people undertake for spiritual and religious reasons.

“There is a common trend across the world, that for festivals you eat special foods or you eat a more limited amount… it’s partly like you are purifying yourself. So, for instance, the Jews on Yom Kippur will not eat any…leavened items…It’s just a way of making festivals feel a bit more special,” says Doctor.