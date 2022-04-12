Class Discrimination, Policing Food Habits: Why Meat Bans Are Legally Dubious

While there have been many attempts in the past in different parts of the country to ban the sale of meat (not just beef), the national capital had, thus far, been able to avoid such a controversy.

On 4 April, however, that changed when a statement – not even an official order – was issued by the Mayor of South Delhi Municipal Corporation, which said that meat shops would be banned during the nine-day Navratri festival.

Such a 'ban' was not only illegal because it failed to follow any procedure established by law, but it also violated the basic fundamental rights of various vendors, shopkeepers, and citizens.